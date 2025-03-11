Soludo Banned Noise Pollution, Not Evangelism, Anambra Information Commissioner, Mefor Clarifies

The Anambra State Government on Tuesday clarified a recent ban announced by the State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, which has generated much confusion and misinterpretation.

Recall that last week, while on an inspection visit to some road projects in the commercial city of Onitsha, the governor encountered an itinerant preacher at an Onitsha market with very loud speakers.

During the encounter, the governor accosted the preacher and quoted the State Public Health Law 2006, which prohibits noise pollution.

However, various sections of the media had misinterpreted the governor’s statements, with some saying the governor banned public evangelism.

The reports have attracted the condemnation of various religious leaders in the state, who branded the governor as anti-Christ.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, stated that the governor’s directive was misconstrued as a ban on evangelism. His focus was on noise pollution, which has been banned by an extant law on public health.

Mefor noted that Governor Soludo drew attention to the Public Health Law 2006, which prohibits noise pollution and preaching in inappropriate places like markets using loudspeakers.

“The governor advised preachers to conduct their activities in churches or designated areas where people can gather and listen to the word without disrupting others’ activities.

“The issue at hand is noise pollution, not evangelism. “Noise pollution” is punishable under *Sections 8(1,4b) and 9(1,2) of the Public Health Laws of Anambra State, 2006.

“As a matter of precedence, a magistrate court in Nnewi made this law actionable against a church in 2019,” he said.

The Commissioner advised the people to disregard any claims suggesting Governor Soludo has banned evangelism or public preaching in Anambra State.

Instead, he urged citizens to adhere to the public health law and respect the rights of others.