BREAKING: Reps direct NCC to block all pornographic sites in Nigeria

In a motion sponsored by an All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker from Katsina State, Dalhatu Tafoki, the House urged the Commission to compel all internet service providers to block all such contents with immediate effect.

Moving the motion leading to the passing of the resolution, Tafoki argued that cyber pornography was becoming a global problem, adding that Nigeria had not taken adequate steps to address it.

He said Nigeria is a “highly religious country” where major faiths preach against and prohibit nudity and obscenity.

The federal lawmaker explained that several countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East had enacted laws banning pornography.

Tafoki made reference to warnings from psychologists and sociologists about the negative impact of pornography.

According to him, pornography could lead to adultery, prostitution and addiction.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings on the psychological, sociological and mental consequences of viewing pornographic content,” he added.

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas subjected the motion to a voice vote where the lawmakers voted in support of it.

The House directed the NCC to impose penalties on service providers that fail to comply with the directive.

Details shortly…