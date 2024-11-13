Beloved K-Drama Star, Song Jae-rim is Dead

The world of K-drama is in mourning as South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, well-known for his role in Moon Embracing the Sun, has passed away at the age of 39.

His tragic departure has sent shockwaves through fans and fellow actors alike.

The sad news was confirmed by Seoul’s Seongdong Police, who reported that a close friend found Song Jae-rim at his home in Seoul.

The friend, who had come by for lunch around 12:30 pm, made the difficult discovery, along with a note left at the scene.

While authorities have ruled out foul play, they have yet to determine the official cause of his passing. A family statement shared that a private funeral will be held on November 14, where loved ones will gather to pay their respects.

Song Jae-rim’s impactful career spans roles in popular shows like Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and We Got Married (2014), where he charmed viewers with his on-screen presence.

He also appeared in fan-favorites like Inspiring Generations, Hot Ramen, Cool Guys, Queen Woo, and recently starred in the musical La Rose De Versailles, with his final performance on October 13.

Fans across social media have been sharing heartfelt condolences, honoring the legacy of an actor who brought joy to so many.

One fan expressed disbelief, saying, “I was just rewatching We Got Married yesterday. He was my favorite on the show.

My deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Another wrote, “I had just finished Queen Woo, and this news truly shocked me. Rest well, Song Jae-rim.”

Song Jae-rim’s legacy lives on through his memorable roles and the joy he brought to countless fans worldwide. Rest in peace, Song Jae-rim.

