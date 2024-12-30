Because You Spoke, Nigeria Couldn’t Happen To Me- Dele Farotimi

Embattled legal practitioner, Dele Farotimi has commended Nigerians for uniting while demanding for his release from Ekiti prison.

The Activist who thanked Nigerians for standing by him during his turbulent times behind bars, noted that; “Because you spoke, Nigeria couldn’t happen to me”

Farotimi had accused the legal expert of corrupting the judiciary in his book titled “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System”.

Recall that the vociferous legal practitioner was arrested by men of the Ekiti state police command in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 3 and whisked to Ekiti where he was arraigned before the magistrate court on a 16-count charge. He was then remanded in prison custody.

On Friday, Dec. 20, a magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti granted Farotimi bail and was released on December 24 after meeting his bail conditions which include a N30 million bond, two sureties, one of whom must be a property owner, a submission of Farotimi’s passport and a prohibition of Farotimi granting media interviews once released.

While in custody, several Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribe condemned his arrest and called for his immediate release.

