A hive of insecurity in Anambra State

The light is dimming and dimming fast in Nigeria’s ‘light of the nation’ state as one security breach after the other has left residents fearing for their lives, and visitors keeping off the state as much as they can.

Anambra state, easily one of Nigeria’s most iconic states is a pathfinder in many respects. Its politics was already charged long before an epochal Supreme Court decision broke the back of election riggers in 2006 putting Peter Obi in office. Battle after battle followed, but the trailblazing business mogul was to complete two four-year terms that completely transformed the state. In fact, if the state remains sure of foot in many respects, it has a lot to do with what Obi did in those days.

The fact that he has since gone on to achieve national prominence is testament to the durability and consistency of the man.

These days, however,under Chukwuma Soludo, world-class economist, intellectual, and former Central Bank Governor, it appears that the forces of retrogression and backwardness are firmly back in business in Anambra State. Their singular most devastating tool is insecurity, which is surely but sorely undoing many years of progress in a state that is battle-tested and battle-scarred.

A couple of days ago, Tobias Okonkwo, a Catholic Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi and manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala was shot dead at the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in the state.

A few days before, a legislator in the state, Justice Azuka, who represents Onitsha North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, was abducted while visiting Onitsha.

Some weeks ago,Osita Chinedu, a lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University was shot dead right in the heart of Awka, the state capital, in an apparent car-snatching operation.

This year alone, lawyers, businessmen, medical doctors and others have been abducted in the state. The killings did not start today, far from it. But in recent times, and especially as the 2025 governorship election in the state ticks fatefully close, insecurity appears to have acquired a new, devastating edge in a state whose people have fought heroically to acquire a measure of stability over the years.

The question that must be asked at this point is:

What is the government doing as people it is sworn to protect have been turned into prey for vicious criminals? Sadly,the answer appears to be nothing, and it is immeasurably disappointing that things have turned out this way.

Anambra State has not and may never have a match for Peter Obi since he left office. Willy Obiano, his immediate successor, huffed and puffed in the post. He was unspectacular but kept things simple and effective in eight years.

In 2021, Chukwuma Soludo, his successor, sent the notorious senator Andy Uba and others to the cleaners on his way to becoming governor. Given his exposure, experience and sizzling intellect, the hope and expectation was that he would at least match the levels of transformation not seen since Peter Obi left office. To say he has been a jarring disappointment is to put it mildly.

Insecurity is the clearest indicator that a government has failed. It was what undid any pretence Muhammadu Buhari had as a good leader while he was president. It is what is finally exposing the bare behind of the current Anambra State government.

When people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because criminals are breathing down their neck despite the conspicuous presence of constituted authorities, then something is clearly wrong.

Given the cold shoulder the Federal Government has continued to give the Southeast even under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it would be safe to say that there will be no speedy intervention to restore security in the region any time soon.

It is for the state government to design ways to keep its territory safe while putting to flight all agents of destabilization and destruction.

The clock is furiously ticking until the light finally dies off in Nigeria’s ‘Light of the Nation’ state.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...