‘BBNaija’ Who Is Up For Possible Eviction This Week?

It is a norm for at least one housemate on popular reality TV show, BBNaija, to be up for possible eviction each week depending on viewers’ votes. On Monday, August 26, 2019, Tacha, Venita, Cindy, Frodd, Esther, and Sir Dee were put up for possible eviction.

The housemates who were divided into two newly formed groups, Legends and Enigma, competed against each other in a five minute nomination challenge. The nomination challenge this week involved a set of chosen housemates from each group putting cotton balls into a plate with a spoon and a blindfold on their faces.

At the end of the challenge, the Enigma team emerged victorious, leaving the Legend teammates up for possible eviction.

The veto power holder for the week, decided to save Omashola from the Legend team and he put up Cindy. Khafi was also saved from nominations due to being the Head of House.

Gedoni and Jackye, the eleventh and twelfth housemates to leave the house bade goodbye to the N60 million star prize as they were evicted from the show on Sunday, August 25.

One out of the seven housemates would be evicted through the viewers’ votes on the ninth eviction night; Tacha, Venita, Esther, Frodd, Cindy and Sir Dee.