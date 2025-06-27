In a shocking turn of events, Athletic Club has lodged a formal complaint against FC Barcelona regarding comments made by the Catalan club’s sporting director, Deco.

According to reports, Deco publicly stated that Barça is interested in signing a player currently under contract with Athletic Club.

Sources close to the matter confirm that the player in question is indeed within a protected period, as defined by FIFA regulations.

The protected period is a sensitive topic in the world of football, and clubs are expected to adhere strictly to the rules governing player contracts and transfers.

Athletic Club’s complaint centers on the alleged comments made by Deco, which could potentially be seen as an attempt to induce the player to breach his contract.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Athletic Club emphasized the club’s commitment to upholding FIFA regulations. “We do not have the authority to interfere in the protected period,” the spokesperson said. “However, we will ensure that Barça complies with the rules when signing players, whether it’s Nico Williams, Haaland, Messi, or anyone else.”

The controversy surrounding Barça’s alleged interest in the Athletic Club player has raised questions about the club’s financial situation and its ability to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. According to insiders, Athletic Club’s management has been transparent about its own financial situation and has explained the reasons behind its salary limits, including the situation of Barça due to the “Olmo case.”

The “Olmo case” refers to a recent development in Barça’s financial dealings, which has impacted the club’s ability to comply with the 1:1 rule, a key component of FFP regulations. The rule requires clubs to ensure that their total spending on player wages does not exceed their total revenue.

Barça’s president has publicly acknowledged that the club is not currently within the 1:1 rule. While the club hopes to rectify this situation soon, Athletic Club’s management has emphasized that the regulatory framework is well-known, and Barça is aware of what it needs to do to comply.