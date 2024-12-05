Bauchi State Begins Refunds for Services Not Rendered During 2023 Hajj

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, has approved the refund of funds for services not provided to state pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, announced this during a press briefing at his office, on Wednesday.

He explained that the funds were received from Saudi authorities through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Imam Abdurrahman revealed that the state received a total of N203,274,240 for 3,328 pilgrims. Each pilgrim is entitled to 150 Saudi Riyals (SR), equivalent to N61,080.

He stated that the board had finalized arrangements for e-payments and introduced a special requisition form to collect the necessary details of pilgrims and their bank accounts to facilitate the disbursement.

“All pilgrims are required to submit the form along with copies of their Hajj payment receipts, e-passport data page, and an account number bearing their name as the beneficiary,” he said.

Local Government pilgrims were advised to contact their respective Local Government Hajj Officers, while those under the Hajj Savings Scheme and the board’s pilgrims should visit the board’s headquarters in Bauchi to obtain the form.

Imam Abdurrahman assured the public that the disbursement process would be transparent and efficient. He also expressed gratitude to Governor Bala’s administration for its dedication to ensuring the welfare of pilgrims.

