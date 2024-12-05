Oborevwori threatens Delta Workers

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, warned that he would not fail to sanction any public official found wanting in the discharge of their duties or whose conduct is established to be at variance with the administration’s vision and mandate.

Governor Oborevwori handed down the warning at the swearing-in/ inauguration of Chairmen and members of some Commissions and Boards in Asaba.

Those sworn in/inaugurated include; Delta State Sports Commission, Joshua Onoriode Oborevwori as Chairman, while Mr. Okeremute Samuel Sodje; Henrietta Iheakonyen and Oghale Ofremu are members.

The Delta State Public Procurement Commission has AIG David Igbodo (rtd) as Chairman and Mr. Edwin Eruno Abraka as Director-General, with Comrade Venture Daniels and Fyncountry Goodluck Tamaraebi as members.

The Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission has Mr. Sunday Ohwo Ebireri as Chairman and Chief Moses Chukwudi Onowu as member, while Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu as Executive Director (Projects), Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

The Governor said: “today, we continue the process of assembling a winning team for the advancement of our dear state under the MORE agenda.

“The men and women that have just been sworn in are persons of proven track record of performance who will bring their wealth of knowledge, experience, expertise and wisdom to bear on the running of the government.

“It is a call to servant-leadership. A servant-leader focuses on identifying and meeting the needs of others, protecting their rights, and being a good example to them.

“These are the qualities expected of you. When a leader transparently and faithfully serves the needs of others or the organization, he will not only get the best out of people, he will also earn their respect and admiration. The interest and wellbeing of the people is paramount.

“Furthermore, when service is the focus of leadership, it does not matter who gets the credit or whether you are recognized or not. You are happy as long as the common good is served and the people are uplifted.”

He warned, “Let me make it clear that this administration will not fail to sanction any public official who is found wanting in the discharge of his duties or whose conduct is found to be at variance with our vision and mandate.”

The governor said the admonitions equally apply to the Chairmen and members of boards inaugurated, including Delta State Waste Management Board with Mr. Matthew Mofe Edema as Chairman and Ethe Enifome Juliet as member.

Also inaugurated is Chief Joe Arausi as Chairman, Delta State Urban Water Board; the Delta State Traffic Management Authority which has Chief Peter Idion as Chairman and Hon. Okiemute Essien Benjamin as Director-General, while Ogagaoghene Otikpo; George Okafor and Charles George are members.

The Traditional Medicine Board has Chief Dr. Ogbogodorm Ogumu as Chairman and Dr. Faith Odis; Dr. Ezekiel Alihomuwe; Dr. Nwaka Godwin; Dr. Iwale Christopher; Dr. Mrs Akpogene Eiwebunakiti and Dr. Nelson Idiakpona as members.

Christopher Ochor heads Delta State Tourism Board as Chairman, while Chief Mrs Esther Okotie Eboh; Chief Shedrack Imonioro and Dr. Genevieve Uzoma M. Mordi are members.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed officials, Christopher expressed profound gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for the opportunity to serve and pledged their collective commitment to servant leadership and to upholding the governor’s vision for the state.

