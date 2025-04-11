Bauchi Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping His 17-Year-Old Daughter

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Umar Sule, from Ganjuwa Local Government Area, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter.
According to a statement on Friday by police spokesperson Ahmed Wakili, the crime reportedly occurred in November 2024. Umar Sule is accused of repeatedly assaulting his daughter in their home while her mother was away visiting relatives.
During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting to sexually abusing his daughter multiple times. Medical tests confirmed that the victim is three months pregnant as a result of the assaults.
The victim also confirmed her father’s actions during police questioning.
The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has ordered a thorough investigation, after which the case will be taken to court.