Barely 24hours after unveiling, Police squad recovers stolen vehicle in Anambra

Awka – Anambra State Police Command says it on Friday, recovered a Toyota Corolla car with Reg ABC 690 AR, snatched at gunpoint by armed robbers operating in a tricycle.

The vehicle was said to have been recovered by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Police Command.

The RRS was unveiled on Thursday by Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano at the State Police Command headquarters Awka, with the aim of responding to distress calls on heinous crimes and patrolling flashpoints in Anambra State.

According to the governor, this is to ensure safety and security before, during and after the Christmas and New year Celebrations.

Speaking on the breakthrough, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, said on Thursday, at about 8:30pm, the Command Rapid Response Tean (RRS) while on routine patrol along Owerri road Onitsha, received a distress call that three armed men on tricycle, snatched at gunpoint a Toyota Corolla car with Reg ABC 690 AR, at about 8pm same day.

“The team immediately swung into action, gave the suspects a hot chase, forcing them to abandon the snatched vehicle in Oba and escaped,” he said.

The PPRO said the vehicle was recovered and effort is being intensified to apprehebd the fleeing suspects in order to bring them to justice.