Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Reflects On Las Palmas Win

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on the team’s 0-2 victory over Las Palmas, expressing a sense of relief and room for improvement.

“We didn’t play a good game,” Flick admitted. “But we won 0-2 and that’s good. We’re happy with three points, but not so much with the performance.”

Despite the subpar performance, Flick was pleased with the impact of his substitutes, who made a significant difference in the game.

“The subs worked well, yes. That’s why we count on the players who come off the bench,” he said. The Barcelona coach also acknowledged that the team has a lot to learn from the game, stating, “I think we learned a lot today. We have to improve a lot after this game.”

Flick singled out Dani Olmo for praise, highlighting his crucial role in the team’s victory. “Dani Olmo scored the first goal and he was very important for us,” Flick noted.

Another player who has been making waves is Ferran, who continues to score goals despite often coming off the bench. “Ferran scores a lot of goals despite being a substitute. But he’s always an option for the starting line-up,” Flick said.

Flick also shed light on his decision to rest key player Pedri, citing the team’s upcoming game on Tuesday as a major factor. “We always need Pedri on the pitch, but we have an important game on Tuesday, and we wanted to give him a bit of a rest,” Flick explained.

This strategic move demonstrates Flick’s focus on managing his players’ workload and ensuring they are well-prepared for upcoming challenges.