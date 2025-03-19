JUST IN: Dangote Refinery Suspends Sale of Petroleum Products in Naira

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has temporarily halted the sale of petroleum products in Naira due to a mismatch between sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligations in U.S. dollars.

The company stated that sales in Naira have exceeded the value of Naira-denominated crude received.

It assured that once the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allocates Naira-denominated crude, sales in Naira will resume.

The refinery also dismissed rumors of ticketing fraud, emphasizing the robustness of its systems.