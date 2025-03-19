JUST IN: Dangote Refinery Suspends Sale of Petroleum Products in Naira

Dangote Refinery Suspends Sale of Petroleum Products in Naira

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has temporarily halted the sale of petroleum products in Naira due to a mismatch between sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligations in U.S. dollars.

The company stated that sales in Naira have exceeded the value of Naira-denominated crude received.

It assured that once the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allocates Naira-denominated crude, sales in Naira will resume.

The refinery also dismissed rumors of ticketing fraud, emphasizing the robustness of its systems.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group