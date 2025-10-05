Badagry Council Boss Frees Five Inmates in Independence Gesture

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area in Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, has facilitated the release of five inmates from the Badagry Correctional Centre as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Badagry, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Mr. Augustine Kriko, said the inmates regained their freedom on Wednesday following the council’s intervention.

Hunpe explained that the release came after a thorough review by a three-man committee he constituted to assess reports about the inmates’ conditions.

“The three-man committee includes Chief Security Adviser to the chairman, CSP Johnson Adagba; the Council’s Legal Officer, Barr. Olubode Savage; and my Private Secretary, Dr. Sewedo Olalekan Samuel.

“The five inmates — three indigenes of Badagry Local Government and two from other areas had been sentenced for various offences with options of fine ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦250,000, which they were unable to meet.

“Acting on the facility’s report, I mandated a committee to conduct detailed background checks and pay unscheduled visits to assess their conduct.

“After weeks of monitoring, the committee confirmed that the inmates had genuinely reformed, supported by strong evidence of good behaviour.

“One inmate, a professional barber, was especially commended for barbing the hair of fellow inmates and teaching others the skill,” he said.

Kriko added that beyond clearing their fines, the council chairman also offered financial assistance to aid the former inmates’ reintegration into their communities.

He said the initiative, carried out in the spirit of national celebration, underscores Hunpe’s dedication to justice, compassion, and second chances for those who have demonstrated true reform.