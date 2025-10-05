Sokoto residents ask federal government to allow them bear arms after repeated bandit attacks

Residents of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State have appealed to the federal government to allow them to carry arms for self defence, saying repeated bandit attacks have left their communities exposed and government protection inadequate.

At a press briefing in Sokoto, community leaders led by Alhaji Adamu Kebbe said the security situation has worsened, resulting in deaths and extensive property damage.

They accused state and local authorities of abandoning them and said official responses to attacks have been slow and ineffective.

A resident, Haruna, told reporters, “We can’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore. Our communities are being wiped out, and the government is doing little to protect us.” Several speakers warned that if security does not improve, people may feel forced to take their safety into their own hands.

The delegation also urged the federal government to provide direct funding to local governments so community security groups can be better equipped and respond more quickly to raids.

“If we can’t get protection from the government, then we must be allowed to protect ourselves,” they said.