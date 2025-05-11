Babalolo Vows All-Out Battle Against Nasarawa United

As the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season approaches its final stretch, Enyimba FC’s midfielder, Usman Babalolo, has declared that his team will give everything in their must-win encounter against Nasarawa United.

The crucial fixture, which is part of the NPFL Matchday 37, is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

According to a statement released by the club’s media officer, Samson Orji, Babalolo reaffirmed the team’s total focus and readiness to secure all three points in what he described as a decisive clash.

“It is all three points or nothing now,” he said emphatically.

Babalolo, who joined Enyimba mid-season from Doma United FC of Gombe, has become a standout performer and a fan favorite. He expressed deep commitment to the team’s ambitions.

“The mission is clear and it is a very important match,” he stated.

“Everybody is ready and hopefully, we expect to get the maximum points,” he said with steely confidence.

“We thank God for journey mercy to Gombe,” he added. “I am excited to be with the Enyimba family, my teammates, coaches, the management, and our loyal fans.

“I truly cherish the opportunity given to me by the technical adviser, Coach Stanley Eguma and I promise to give my all on Sunday, if I am called upon to help actualize our dream.

“It is going to be a battle and we are going all out for the three points to boost our chances to the continental league,” Babalolo said.

As the team prepares for this critical encounter, Coach Stanley Eguma may have to make do without key players, including team captain Paschal Eze, who is away due to family matters, and forward Joseph Atule, who is sidelined with an injury.

All Matchday 37 games will kick off simultaneously at 3 p.m. nationwide, in line with NPFL directives.

Heading into the fixture, Enyimba sits fifth on the table with 55 points, while Nasarawa United occupies the 11th position with 49 points. A win for Enyimba could significantly strengthen their push for a continental spot.