Anambra Government Penalizes School Over Monetized Head Prefect Position

The Anambra State Government has placed a one-month suspension on Blossom Fount School, located in Awka, following revelations that the institution monetized the selection process for its primary school’s head prefect.

This disciplinary action was made known through a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

According to the commissioner, the school was accused of demanding a fee of N5,000 from pupils who wished to contest for the position of head pupil.

She strongly criticized the move, saying it amounted to “selling the psyche” of children to the highest bidder right from their formative years.

Prof. Chuma-Udeh emphasized that such a practice contradicts the values and principles being upheld by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

She also revealed that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the overall administrative conduct of the school and determine if further sanctions may be necessary.