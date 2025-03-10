Baba Tee Admits to Affair with Ijoba Lande’s Wife, Issues Public Apology

Popular Yoruba actor Babatunde Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, has finally admitted to having a brief intimate encounter with Dara, the estranged wife of comedian Ijoba Lande.

This confession marks a major twist, as Baba Tee had previously denied the allegations and challenged Lande to provide evidence.

The controversy began when Lande publicly accused his wife of infidelity, claiming that at least 21 men in the entertainment industry had been involved with her.

Among those named was Baba Tee, who initially dismissed the accusations, insisting he had only met Dara once in 2024 through actress Marygold.

However, during a live interview with socialite Esabod and other TikTokers, Baba Tee changed his stance and admitted to the affair, revealing that it happened during a game of ‘Truth or Dare.’

According to Baba Tee, Marygold—who was also present—dared Dara to engage in a quick intimate act with him, and she agreed. He claimed he was unaware it was a setup, adding, “It is now that I discovered that it was a plan to tarnish my image.”

Following his confession, Esabod advised Baba Tee to apologize to Lande, which he did through a heartfelt message on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Dara has broken her silence, offering a different version of events. Speaking in an interview, she admitted to sitting naked on Baba Tee’s lap during the game but denied any further intimacy.

She claimed Marygold was the one who stripped naked first and initiated the dares, even giving Baba Tee a BJ while they drank and smoked marijuana.

She further alleged that Baba Tee had gone to get a condom for a ‘doggy’ dare, but she refused and only sat on his lap instead.

This latest drama comes after Baba Tee, who had initially denied everything, took to social media to apologize to Lande, saying, “I take full responsibility for my mistake.”

The situation continues to spark reactions, with many questioning the different accounts of what truly happened.