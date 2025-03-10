Ohaneze Youths Disown OYC leader, Igboayaka, Caution Imo Lawmaker for Legislative Actions Over His Arrest

The youth wing of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has dissociated itself from a recent legislative action raised by Hon Ikenga Chinyere, the member representing Ideator Federal Constituency, in the National Assembly, over the arrest of the President of Ohaneze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka.

Hon Chinyere read a petition against Gov. Francis O. Nwifuru of Ebonyi State last week, which he claimed emanated from the Ohanaeze Youth Council over the arrest of Igboayaka.

Recall that on Saturday, 8th February 2025, after he allegedly won reelection as OYC President at the fifth National Election Convention of the OYC, which took place in Owerri, Imo State, Igboayaka was arrested by operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The OYC had, in the said petition, called out the Ebonyi State Governor and the State Commissioner of Police over the arrest, demanding immediate release of the said Igboayaka.

But in reaction to the action, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohaneze Youths, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, said the purported petition was nothing but a concocted tissue of fallacy and criminality based on impersonation.

He said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is one indivisible body under the leadership of Senator John Azuta Mbata, the President General, and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the Ag. National Youth Leader and President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Anambra State Chapter.

He recalled that the apex Igbo social-cultural organization and its leadership had, in several forums, both private and public, admonished Igboayaka to desist from what they called “his criminal impersonation of using the name OHANAEZE NDIGBO as a tool for defrauding the public and causing confusion to unsuspecting Nigerians.

He said this has caused an identity crisis for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Adiele’s reaction, which came in a statement, warned the public to desist forthwith from recognizing the said Igboayaka as an officer of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide or as the Leader of the Youth Wing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Igboayaka’s reckless and criminal activities, have continued to cause significant damages to the image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed Ndigbo at large.

“We are aware that he was arrested last month by the Ebonyi state command of the Nigerian Police over some serious and sensitive allegations and not limited to impersonation,” he said.

The Ohaneze Youths spokesperson advised Hon. Ikenga Imo to immediately withdraw the petition as presented on the floor of the Green Chambers and further desist from supporting such illegality and criminality using his revered position as a Member of the Hallowed Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

He also called on the leadership of the South East Caucus of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo and other revered members of the caucus to call Hon. Ikenga Imo to order.

Adiele wrote, “Therefore, as the Apex Igbo Youths body, it is our collective interest to speak with One Voice and will not hesitate to unleash the long arm of the law against any individual or group of individuals parading themselves or using Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a tool for economic merchandising.

“Lastly, we implore all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard Hon Ikenga Chinyere Imo, over his mischievous attempt to hoodwink the public, with a view to weeping up negative emotions against Gov Nwifuru, who is currently busy delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ebonyi State.

“We commend Ebonyi State command of the Nigerian Police for rising up to the occasion and taking responsibility for the overall Security and Stability in Ebonyi State and South East.”