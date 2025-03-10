Natasha And Senate’s Unethical Ethics By Erasmus Ikhide

The dismissal of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition by the Nigerian Senate has sparked controversy and raised questions about the Senate’s handling of sexual harassment allegations. Senator Natasha had alleged that she was a victim of sexual harassment by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio-GOA.

The Senate dismissed her petition citing various rules, including Order 40, which prohibits deliberation on matters already in court, and Order 10, which requires petitions to be submitted by constituents through their senators.

However, critics argue that the Senate failed to consider the unprecedented and novel nature of the petition, as it was submitted by a serving senator against the Senate President, which was never envisaged that a sitting senator would ever submit a petition against themselves, more also its President.

The question agitating the minds of many is: why did the Senate President un-ruled himself after slamming the gavel and admitting the petition as laid before the Senate the previous day and later upholding his decision by suspending the same petition? The second question is why did the Senate not set up an independent and impartial investigation body on the submitted petition against Akpabio in a matter that bothered on ethics, morality and public interest?

The allegations, which include claims of sexual harassment and exploitation, have also raised questions about the prevalence of sexual misconduct in Nigerian politics. According to Natasha, Akpabio engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and exploitation, using his position of power to coerce her into unwanted sexual relationships. The allegations are truly disturbing and have raised further questions about the need for greater accountability and transparency in Nigerian politics.

Akpabio has denied the allegations, claiming that they are “baseless” and “politically motivated.” However, many have questioned the credibility of his denial, given the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against him in the past.

On a broader perspective, the allegations against Akpabio are not isolated incidents and that is the more reason the Nigerian Senate ought to have waved aside those basic orders and rules in the interest of justice, fairness and even a fair hearing. In saner climes, Akpabio should have since resigned from the exalted office to create room for unhindered and unbiased investigation into Natasha’s grave allegations.

As things stand, Akpabio would have to remain in that “Hollow Chambers” as Senate President, while Natasha is left in the cold, waiting for the pliant and manipulated judiciary to deliver predetermined judgment in the next ten years or even more.

Nigerians and the global community should not expect altruistic judgement from the Nigerian courts of law that gave Akpabio a Senate nomination ticket when he actually contested the presidential ticket of the APC—alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—in the first place.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding Senator Natasha’s petition has ignited a national debate about sexual harassment, freedom of speech, gender equality, and the need for greater accountability in Nigerian politics.

Erasmus Ikhide contributed this piece via ikhideluckyerasmus@gmail.com.