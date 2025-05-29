Author of Weep Not, Child and Petals of Blood, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Passes Away

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, who died at 87, was a leading figure in modern African literature. His work, spanning six decades, documented Kenya’s transition from colonial rule to democracy. Originally writing in English, he later wrote exclusively in his native Kikuyu language to promote African culture and identity.

Born in colonial Kenya in 1938, Ngũgĩ’s early life was affected by the Mau Mau uprising, including the death of his brother at the hands of colonial forces. His first novel, Weep Not, Child (1964), was the first major English-language novel from East Africa. In 1977 after publishing Petals of Blood, which criticized Kenya’s new leadership, he was imprisoned without trial and wrote Devil on the Cross in Kikuyu while in jail.

After years in exile, Ngũgĩ returned to Kenya, though his family suffered a politically motivated attack. He spent much of his later life in the US as a professor and advocate for literature in African languages.

2. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed the Federal Government’s plan to fully adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for WAEC and other exam bodies by 2026. During a WAEC CBT monitoring exercise in Abuja, he praised the move as a key step to modernize exams and significantly reduce cheating. Alausa stated that CBT, run on a secure Local Area Network, makes exam fraud nearly impossible and streamlines the testing process. By November 2025, all WAEC multiple-choice exams will use CBT, with essay exams and NECO following in 2026. Currently, nearly 2 million candidates are taking WAEC exams, which started in April and will end in June 2025.

3. Meanwhile, some secondary school students in Taraba State, Nigeria, were forced to take their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at night, causing concern among parents and the community.

WAEC, the exam organizer, has not explained the exam delay originally scheduled for 8 a.m. Parents criticized the decision, calling it unnecessary and demanding an apology. They argued that the exam should have been postponed instead of causing hardship to the students, especially with another exam the following day. The parents urged the Federal Government to hold those responsible accountable and prevent such incidents from happening again.

4. A special offences court in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced Mamman Ali, son of former PDP chairman Ahmadu Ali, and oil marketer Christian Taylor to 14 years in prison for a N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud. They were convicted of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, and using false documents. The defendants fraudulently claimed N1.48 billion from the federal government as a subsidy for Nasaman Oil Services Ltd’s importation of premium motor spirit.

The EFCC initially charged them with 49 counts, but their case was later amended to 57. Both pleaded not guilty but were found guilty based on strong prosecution evidence. The judge ruled that their actions harmed the government and compromised the oil subsidy program’s integrity. In addition to prison terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to the fraud.

5. Tensions erupted in South Africa’s National Assembly when Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question session, protesting the presence of his armed personal protectors in the chamber. The disturbance, which lasted over 30 minutes, forced the removal and muting of some EFF members after they defied Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet’s orders.

Ramaphosa expressed frustration, saying he felt “abused,” prompting a sharp response from EFF MP Sinawo Tambo, who referenced Ramaphosa’s controversial visit to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House, accusing him of tolerating disrespect abroad but feeling abused by his own people.

The incident revived ongoing disputes over security and space in the chamber. Due to the disruption, Ramaphosa could not address key questions on South Africa’s diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and unresolved Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases. The matter will be referred to Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee for further action.