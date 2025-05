Leadership is a feature of a respectable and visionary tycoon.

Risk-taking. Taking what? Discipline is not for every buffoon.

Honest entrepreneurs are innovative, visionary and sympathetic.

Dutiful and decent citizens, yet frauds are snooty and unpatriotic.

They have several c’s: cash, cronies, corruption and cars. But no character

and conscience. Showy, shady and shoddy on priorities. That’s how they glitter.