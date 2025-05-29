Social media is going to destroy a lot of people- Rudeboy warns Nigerian Youth

Social media is a powerful tool and if not managed properly it can make or mar!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Paul Okoye has raised a concern on the misuse of social media among Nigerians especially the youth.

The artist is calling for the regulation of social media because of the negative impact its been having lately. He also cautioned that the consequences are serious and people should be careful.

This is coming amid rising concerns over the impact of social media particularly the young users and the impact so far has been negative more than positive.

These impacts include cyber bullying, circulation of wrong information, defamation of character, online harassment, nudity as well as unnecessary show of wealth amongst others.

The post reads: “Social media is going to destroy a lot of people… You might think it’s just cruise, clout, or to trend… Your eye go clear.”

The use of social media in Nigeria is largely unregulated and there have been attempts to regulate it in the past however it faced a lot of backlash and criticism and the law did not pass.