Atiku Stands by Decision Not to Pick Wike as Running Mate in 2023

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he does not regret choosing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku made the statement during an interview on Tuesday with journalist Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie. When asked if he regretted not selecting Wike, he replied, “No. Not at all.”

Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a strong contender for the position. However, Atiku’s choice of Okowa caused a division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Wike and his supporters openly opposing Atiku’s campaign.

Despite the PDP’s loss in the election, Atiku remains firm in his decision. The conflict between him and Wike continues to influence the party’s politics.

Some PDP members believe Wike’s opposition hurt Atiku’s chances in the election, while others argue that Atiku made the right choice for his campaign.