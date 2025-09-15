Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over the worsening hunger crisis in Nigeria, accusing the Tinubu-led administration of failing to prioritize the welfare of citizens.

Atiku said millions of Nigerians, especially the poor, are “wallowing in misery and poverty” under the current government, warning that unchecked hardship could fuel crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and social unrest.

“The most violent revolutions in history — from the French and Russian revolutions to the Arab Spring — were driven by hunger and unbearable conditions,” Atiku said, recalling that even Nigeria’s 2020 EndSARS protest was sparked by frustration and government insensitivity.

The former vice president lamented that two years into Tinubu’s presidency, there is “no manifest sign” that his government can tackle the hunger ravaging the nation.

“Whatever reforms the Tinubu government might claim to be undertaking, the reality is that food insecurity has become a daily nightmare. A government worth its salt must place priority on the welfare and security of the people,” Atiku declared.

He urged the administration to give its policies a human face, stressing that “the poor are increasingly dying of hunger, while the living survive at the mercy of ill-advised reforms.”