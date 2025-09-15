spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Government Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest
Atiku Abubakar and president Bola Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over the worsening hunger crisis in Nigeria, accusing the Tinubu-led administration of failing to prioritize the welfare of citizens.

Atiku said millions of Nigerians, especially the poor, are “wallowing in misery and poverty” under the current government, warning that unchecked hardship could fuel crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and social unrest.

“The most violent revolutions in history — from the French and Russian revolutions to the Arab Spring — were driven by hunger and unbearable conditions,” Atiku said, recalling that even Nigeria’s 2020 EndSARS protest was sparked by frustration and government insensitivity.

The former vice president lamented that two years into Tinubu’s presidency, there is “no manifest sign” that his government can tackle the hunger ravaging the nation.

“Whatever reforms the Tinubu government might claim to be undertaking, the reality is that food insecurity has become a daily nightmare. A government worth its salt must place priority on the welfare and security of the people,” Atiku declared.

He urged the administration to give its policies a human face, stressing that “the poor are increasingly dying of hunger, while the living survive at the mercy of ill-advised reforms.”

Previous article
BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month,...

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
Bullies, never able to hit upwards, always kick down. ...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%

News 0
Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month,...

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

Environment 0
The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

News 0
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x