Borno Government Pays N529.7 Million WAEC Fees for 26,158 Students

The Borno State Government has paid N529.7 million to cover the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for 26,158 final-year students in public secondary schools across the state.

The announcement was made in Maiduguri on Friday during an official cheque presentation by the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, who presented the payment on behalf of the state government.

Wakilbe described the move as another step in the government’s efforts to support education, especially for students from less privileged backgrounds.

“This shows Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s strong commitment to building a school system where every child gets a chance, no matter their background,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the state government covers 75% of the WAEC registration fees for public school students each year. This year’s payment includes students from all 27 local government areas in Borno.

The WAEC Deputy Registrar and Zonal Coordinator in Maiduguri, Mr Leonard Mado Odoh, praised the state government for its continued support.

He thanked Governor Zulum and the Education Commissioner for ensuring that students could take the exams smoothly and promised that WAEC would do its part to ensure a successful examination process.