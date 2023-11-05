Desirable Men Want First Choice, Wise Ladies Settle For Best Man  

If we think about the time, emotional and cultural investment we put into relationships, it is not surprising that marriage lasts longer in Africa than in Europe or America. We just don’t check in at the Registry. There are introductions, engagement, traditional Nikah or white weddings. No matter how we get into relationships, African and Asian cultures still support and encourage longer partnerships than European and American relationships.

You do not go through all these to file for divorce the following day! The difference between when a man wants to settle down to when a lady wants, generally shows a gap of 5 years. Usually between their 20s and 30s, only men are willing to get into their 30s before settling down. Yet, young lovers get married when both of them are in their 20s. College and careers are responsible for settling down with a partner at an older age.

No matter what, most ladies cannot waste their biological time waiting until they get the most desirable man or nothing. When a man sees a lady he likes, he stares longer than a woman who can satisfy her curiosity with a glance. If she is not satisfied, she can take another look without being noticed. But the bold one would challenge a man into staring. Be careful now, a woman staring at you maybe for other reasons.

However, if the lady a man desires decides to move on to the next best man, it is because she has no time to waste. Ladies have a limited time to court, secure a home and reproduce. Ladies may prefer men that insist on getting their interest, a sign that he is serious and she is not easy to get. But a risk since they cannot wait too long.

Nevertheless, there are disappointments on both sides. These days young couples “shack up” on a trier basis before finally getting married. The longer it takes, the more worried is the lady who might be afraid she would miss out on marriage after investing her time with a loser. The young man may see it differently as a testing period to try out the equal or unequal responsibility of family life.

Great, if living together before marriage works out. But a break-up may have an unfavorable outcome on the lady especially when families and friends had warned her. If either of them could move back home, fine. Even that has consequences. Adult children do not want to adhere to old rules, of course. Some of those with wealthy parents have gone a step further bringing partners back home to live, under the excuse that they are trying to save in order to buy their own house in a difficult economy.

Beauty and riches become less important for a career as a well educated lady can make it on her own. But seek a man to complement her in their family. When we wonder why a beautiful lady would settle for an ugly man, we miss the point. Family and procreation are serious business, not for a playboy. When we say a woman makes a home, we do not mean to discount the role of a man. Men presence at home makes a big difference to raising kids

There was a story that probably originated from a man that a lady would climb to the highest ladder where the most desirable man can be obtained. Guess what, it is more true of men. It’s like a gamble. By the time we miss out on the most desirable, the ones we ignored on our way up may not be available on our back. Actually, insisting on the first choice and losing is more common among men. They can wait longer for younger ladies.

Men and women need each other as companions, to love, cherish and to procreate. Each of these is as important as the other for our emotional well-being and sanity, no matter our differences. Most of our Young men and women realize they need a career to support the family. So they ask one another what each brings to the table in an economy that takes extra income for a family to be comfortable.

Therefore more men end up with ladies they insist on as first choice while more women settle for their second best choice before time runs out. Though, these ladies leave a dangerous tiny opening for their first choice to come back. This can ruin serious ongoing relationships. Time as both men and women age, makes it comfortable for men to look for younger ladies in the future. It takes more for women to get younger men after a certain age, unless they are loaded.

Relationships are usually the process, to keep working for amicable progress. Unlike working hard to keep a job you like, you work hard to keep the company of a partner you enjoy his or her friendship with. Ask men in long lasting life relationships. In the first half, their wives obey first and complain later. When husbands are asked about the secret to their second half of their relationship, they tell you they do not argue with their wives. So, they obey first and hardly complain later.

Unfortunately, after all this, marriages last longer where a man is dominant in Africa, Europe, Asia or America. It is often said that women have power over men in Western countries. The fact is, it only applies to men that are not privileged. White men in Western countries can get away with murder. Even white women know that and would not dare the white man. What is true is that the law after divorce is fairer to women.

What is the difference? Men are respected on their own continent until they cross over to continents where they lose privilege. The same lady that would not dare fool around with men they know as “kill and go” would order a man not indigenous to the country out of his own house. It also happens to indigenous men but far less in number and fewer in cases. The social system that encourage minorities to kick out their husbands, takes full control of many of their children in the correctional services.

Some couples make their relationships manageable by apologizing whether they are wrong or right!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...