Association of bloggers refute corruption claims Against FCT Chief Judge

Umbrella body of bloggers under the auspices of Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA), on Saturday, vehemently refuted corruption allegations leveled against the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, as junks of lies and cheap blackmail by faceless bloggers.

This was contained in an address presented by the National President of BAVCCA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, during a press conference, where the records were put straight on the heels of allegations of corruption against Justice Baba-Yusuf based on the in-depth findings of the Association.

Chukwunyere said: “RE: FCT judges accuse Chief Justice (sic) of stealing of multibillion Naira allowances, leaving them vulnerable to bribe traffickers.”

He said: “It is quite baffling to note that a publication that was touted to have been made, according to the publisher, after various “discreet interviews conducted over seven weeks”, allegedly with five judges, turned out to be a potpourri of lies, exhibition of crass ignorance, and monumental fabrication of falsehood that can only fit into folktales like Tales by Moonlight.

Chukwunyere said: “the Office of the Chief Judge in relation to other Judges of the Court is that of first among equals.