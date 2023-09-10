Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk,

23rd Sunday of the Year, A – September 10, 2023

Readings: Ezekiel 33:7-9; Responsorial Psalm Ps 95:2.6-7abc.7d-9(R.7d,8a); Rom 13:8-10 & Gospel Matthew 18:15-20.

Theme: Amicable Conflict Management

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Lord chides the Prophet Ezekiel on the need for fraternal correction to win the other. In the second reading (Rom 13:8-10), St. Paul insists that love which conquers all is the summary of the law. In the gospel, (Matthew 18:15-20) Jesus provides a fourfold blueprint for conflict management – talking to the person alone, taking one or two trustworthy persons, reporting to the community and treating the person as a pagan or tax collector. It invites us to embrace love of God and neighbour bearing in mind that love conquers all.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today our liturgy invites us to let go and let God. It also urges us to develop fraternal charity based on love. Entitled “Amicable conflict management,” our reflection shall scan through the readings in search for appropriate pastoral lessons which shall serve as our spiritual meal for this week.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading, (Ezekiel 33:7-9) the Lord chides the Prophet Ezekiel by revealing that if he refuses to preach to the wicked, he would be held accountable. If, however, the sinner is preached to and he or she refuses to reform, that person shall die but the prophet would have saved his head.

In his epistolary on love, St. Paul in the second reading (Rom 13:8-10) discloses that love conquers all. He notes that we should owe no one anything except love while stressing that he or she who loves the neighbour has fulfilled the law. He surmised that the law of you shall not commit adultery, kill, steal, and covet are summed up in loving the neighbour as yourself.

The gospel (Matthew 18:15-20) provides us with Jesus’ fourfold blueprint for conflict management – Talking to the person alone, taking one or two trustworthy persons, reporting to the community, and treating the person as a pagan or tax collector. He adds: “Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Jesus further taught that: “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them.”

Jesus’ Strategy for Conflict Management

Dyadic or Interpersonal Approach:In the face of conflict, Jesus insists on sorting it out alone with the person as a first step. Talking to the person alone falls under dyadic or interpersonal approach which emanates from intrapersonal communication – resolving within oneself to seek reconciliation with an aggrieved party. He notes that if the person listens, it means you have won back your brother or sister and the case is closed. If that doesn’t work, the next step becomes necessary. 2. Group Approach:The next stage, group approach comes from group communication which is a kind of communication which takes place in small groups of three above. The group approach involves taking one or two trustworthy people with you to see that the conflict is resolved. The presence of these persons is necessary because they are to serve as witnesses as well as intercessors or plea-bargainers. Jesus stresses that if the second step doesn’t work, a third step should be taken. 3. Social or Ecclesial Approach: Accordingly, Jesus says, if the first two approaches do not work, the matter should be reported to the community which brings us to the social approach. For instance, if we fail in resolving a conflict with anybody in the Church, the matter may be reported to any of the pious societies like the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Legion of Mary, or Christian Fathers and Mothers etc. Here, priests, counsellors, confidants, or mentors could be approached to help in settling the case. 4. Multi-Dimensional Approach: The last approach which Jesus presents us with namely, “treat him like a pagan or a tax collector,” has often been misinterpreted to mean that we should isolate or relegate arrowheads in a conflict. On the contrary, what Jesus means is that we should employ a multi-dimensional approach which involves treating these persons with more love and attention to win them back – Jesus demands that we use every means possible in bringing back those who are isolated from the Christian community by forgiving them and reconciling them to the fold.

Practical Lessons

Win Others:We are challenged to try our best in positively winning our brothers and sisters who were seemingly lost so as to save our neck as the first reading (Ezekiel 33:7-9) indicates. Let go and let God:In our second reading (Romans 13:8-10), St. Paul says, “love is the answer to every one of the commandments” which implies letting go our hurts to let God operate in our hearts. Love unconditionally:Today’s liturgy calls us to allow ourselves be drawn by the strings of unconditional love (John 3:16). Embrace fraternal correction:The Gospel (Matthew 18:15-19) invites us to embrace fraternal correction as a build-up from the message of the first reading (Ezekiel 33:7-9) which says, failure to correct the wicked is culpability on our own part. Deploy modern strategies:We are urged to embrace contemporary strategies for conflict management namely collaboration, compromise, communication, commitment and extra-ordinary courage in order to achieve peace.

Summary Lines

In the first reading, the Lord chides the Prophet Ezekiel by revealing that if he refuses to preach to the wicked, he would be held accountable. In his epistolary on love, St. Paul discloses in the second reading that love conquers all. “Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Jesus further taught that if two people on earth agree about anything they ask, it will be done by the father. “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them.”

Conclusion

The bible says, “Do not let resentment led you into sin. The sunset must not find you still angry. Do not give the devil his opportunity” (Ephesians 4:26-27). As such, Christians are urged to resort to the parish office for settling their differences rather than shamelessly resorting to diabolical means, taking each other to the courts, police stations or even paying hoodlums to beat up fellow parishioners. Conflict will always be part of society. That is why “conflict management” as a phrase is preferable to “conflict resolution” which creates an impression that conflict can be eradicated. In our private and corporate lives, may love conquer all things through the Christ our Lord. Amen!