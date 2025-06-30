2027: Choosing a Running Mate is Tinubu’s Right- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations of a possible shake-up in the presidency ahead of 2027, declaring that President Bola Tinubu alone holds the right to choose his running mate.

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday June 30, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who brushed aside claims that Vice President Kashim Shettima may be dropped, insisted that the decision rests solely with the president.

“That is entirely the president’s prerogative,” Morka said during the interview monitored by The News Chronicle.