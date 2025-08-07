As Ikorodu Residents Drown, Sanwo-Olu Vows to Fast-Track Drainage Projects

In the aftermath of a prolonged downpour that triggered flash floods in parts of Ikorodu, the Lagos State Government has visited the affected communities to sympathise with residents and assess the extent of damage.

The visit, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, was part of the government’s effort to reassure residents of swift intervention and timely completion of vital drainage infrastructure in the area.

A statement issued by Mr. Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, confirmed that a team of senior officials from key ministries and agencies took part in the inspection exercise on Thursday.

Rotimi-Akodu, while addressing reporters after the tour, attributed the flash floods to an unusually heavy downpour intensified by climate-related changes.

“The effects of climate change are real. The type of rainfall experienced earlier this week is one that happens once in decades.

“We are here to deliver Mr Governor’s message of sympathy and to assure residents that Lagos is not leaving them behind,” he said.

He explained that the ongoing drainage works in Ikorodu are designed to offer lasting relief to communities long plagued by seasonal flooding.

“When completed, these infrastructures will offer lasting solutions. We’re here to see how far work has gone, assess the damage, and determine immediate mitigation efforts,” he added.

Rotimi-Akodu also urged community members to take responsibility for their environment by properly disposing of waste and refraining from actions that obstruct water flow.

“We must stop dumping refuse into drains and encroaching on road infrastructure. These actions worsen flooding and jeopardise public safety,” he cautioned.

Officials from the Ministry of Special Duties also participated in the visit, conducting preliminary assessments to identify urgent humanitarian needs in the most affected areas such as Ijede, Gberigbe, One Fold, Gbopa, and Abule-Eko.

Also present was Hon. Abiodun Moshood, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu II Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who addressed rumours that the drainage works had been stalled.

This is a 12-month project flagged off six months ago. We are now entering the second phase. I’m confident it will bring permanent relief once completed,” he assured.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, stated that his ministry is actively compiling damage reports to guide the government’s emergency response.

“We’re gathering the facts to ensure no one is left behind in our intervention plans,” he said.

Top government officials who joined the field visit included Mr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary at the Office of Drainage Services; Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Special Duties; and Dr. Femi Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Others on the delegation included Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service; Mr. Tunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA); and several directors from various ministries and agencies.

Inspection sites covered during the visit included the Outfall Channel construction along the Gberigbe Road Project in the One Fold axis, the Palm Avenue Collector Drain in Oke-Eletu, as well as flood-impacted communities in Ijede and Igbogbo such as Unity Estate, Gbopa, and Abule-Eko.