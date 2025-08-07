2027: Jonathan in Talks to Unseat Tinubu, Meets IBB, PDP Leaders — Ally Confirms

A major political twist may be unfolding ahead of the 2027 presidential election, as a close ally of former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that the ex-leader is being positioned to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The News Chronicle gathered that the unnamed ally, a fellow member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said consultations are already underway, with Jonathan reportedly accepting to run on the PDP platform to “rescue Nigeria” from deepening poverty and hardship.

The source said the push for Jonathan’s comeback is being championed by influential Nigerian elders and political leaders who believe his previous six-year administration brought relative economic stability and national unity.

“The plan has gone far,” the source disclosed. “It is driven by patriotic leaders who want Nigeria back on track. Jonathan is responding to their calls.”

Jonathan, the ally claimed, has held closed-door meetings with several political heavyweights, including former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), whom he reportedly visited last weekend at his Minna residence to discuss his 2027 ambitions.

While details of the IBB meeting remain unclear, the source hinted that support from the North is gradually building behind Jonathan’s bid.

Currently, the former president is said to be touring the South-South region, quietly meeting key stakeholders and solidifying his base ahead of a potential official declaration.

Though speculation is swirling, Jonathan himself has yet to make a public statement confirming his intent to return to the political battlefield.