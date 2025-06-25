Simon Moses Joins Newly Promoted Ligue 1 Side Paris FC

Newly promoted French Ligue 1 side Paris FC has announced the signing of Super Eagles forward Simon Moses on a three-year contract valid until 2028, in a deal worth €7 million. Moses left FC Nantes with one year remaining on his contract after five years of loyal service.

In a short video clip posted on their social media pages, the club unveiled the 29-year-old with the caption:

“Moses is Parisian

A powerful winger, a solid career, a new chapter.

Nearly 180 Ligue 1 matches

Over 70 caps for Nigeria

Contract until 2028″

In his message, Simon said:

“Happy to join Paris FC… An ambitious project, a new chapter to write, and the desire to give my all for the club and the fans.

Looking forward to experiencing this season with you.”

Since joining Nantes, Simon has made 201 appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists.