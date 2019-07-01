Arsenal launch new home jersey for 2019-2020 season

Arsenal launched their new home jersey for the 2019-2020 season on Monday. After 25 years, Arsenal have renewed their partnership with Adidas. The brand was associated with Arsenal from 1986 to 1994.

To commence the partnership, the home jersey will be inspired by the iconic Arsenal jerseys from the past and celebrates the club´s authenticity with an elegant and fresh look.The new kit design features a classic all-over red body, complimented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar.

The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming. This design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in bright white.

“The partnership with Arsenal FC is a statement of intent and strengthens our position as the leading sports brand. Adidas and Arsenal have a rich and successful history, and we are excited to write a new and successful chapter with the club. We are bringing back the history as an inspiration in our jersey design which the fans would love.” said Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas.

Kapil Sathe, Head of the Arsenal Pune Supporters club, said, “We are looking forward to the team sporting the Adidas three-striped jerseys in the coming season. Adidas and Arsenal both have a rich football heritage and we hope this partnership inspires great football from the team on the pitch.”