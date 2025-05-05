Arnold informs Liverpool of his decision to join Real Madrid

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has informed the club of his decision to end his stint with the Reds and join Los Blancos at the end of the current season, according to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool’s Academy at the age of six and progressed through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2016. Since then, he has developed into one of the best full-backs in the world.

He has gone on to make 352 appearances for the Reds to date, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours, including this season’s Premier League title.

Addressing the Liverpool supporters directly, he said:

“There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love—everything that you guys have done has never gone unnoticed by me. I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, and that the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it, and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”