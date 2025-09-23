Army Court Jails 4 Soldiers for Life Over Illegal Arms Deal in Maiduguri

A Special Court Martial in Maiduguri has sentenced four Nigerian Army personnel to various prison terms for illegal arms and ammunition dealings, as well as aiding the enemy.

The trial, held on 18 September 2025 at the Headquarters Theatre Command Officers’ Mess, was convened by Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK). Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi, President of the Court, delivered the judgment.

The court sentenced Sergeant Raphael Ameh, Sergeant Ejiga Musa, and Lance Corporal Patrick Ocheje to life imprisonment, while Corporal Omitoye Rufus received 15 years.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday they were convicted on multiple charges, including theft, illegal dealings in ammunition, unlawful possession of service property, and aiding the enemy all punishable under the Armed Forces Act and other Nigerian laws.

Evidence showed that Sgt. Ameh, who was an armourer with 7 Division Garrison, conspired with late Lance Corporal Ogbogo Isaac to steal ammunition from the armoury.

They reportedly smuggled the weapons hidden in bags of beans to Enugu and Ebonyi states for criminal use. Between July 2022 and June 2024, Sgt. Ameh allegedly received payments for these illegal sales through over 100 bank transactions.

Sgt. Musa, also serving as an armourer with 195 Battalion, was found guilty of selling rifles and ammunition in collaboration with Lance Corporal Ocheje and members of the Police Mobile Force. Records showed he collected over N500,000 before being caught while attempting to sell more ammunition.

Cpl. Rufus was convicted of selling 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition to a police officer, while LCpl. Ocheje was found guilty of stealing and selling ammunition, including a comrade’s rifle, to militias during communal clashes.

The court ruled that their actions endangered troops, undermined military operations, and threatened national security, amounting to aiding the enemy.

Brigadier General Abdullahi described the convicted soldiers’ actions as a betrayal of trust, discipline, and honour expected of military personnel.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for misconduct, stressing that such acts destroy morale and tarnish the image of the service.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and professionalism, warning that any soldier caught selling weapons to adversaries or civilians in any form will face strict punishment.