Governor Zulum Leads Efforts to Revive New Nigeria Development Company

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed the Northern Governors’ Forum’s commitment to revive the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC) and reposition it as a key driver of regional economic growth.

Governor Zulum, who chairs the implementation committee for the company’s revitalisation, is working alongside the governors of Kwara, Zamfara, and Plateau States.

The NNDC, once a major economic institution but now inactive, will be transformed into a leading development finance company to boost commercial and industrial growth across the 19 northern states through strategic investments and a diversified portfolio.

Speaking at the committee’s inaugural meeting on Monday at the office of the Kaduna State Secretary to the Government, Zulum thanked the Northern Governors’ Forum for setting up the committee.

He recalled that a technical committee had been established in 2018 and had submitted a restructuring report, which now serves as the basis for the ongoing implementation.

“I commend the Northern Governors’ Forum for appointing this important committee to bring NNDC back on track,” Zulum said. “Our duty is to ensure smooth execution of the recommendations in line with global best practices.”

He assured the management and staff of NNDC that the committee would work hard to restore the company to its full potential.

According to him, the NNDC remains a symbol of unity and economic strength for the northern states, represented by its landmark 10-storey headquarters in Kaduna.

Zulum also pledged that the restructuring would address institutional challenges as well as staff welfare. A feedback system will be created to allow staff contributions in the process.

The meeting was attended by Zamfara Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mummuni; Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Plateau Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo; Adamawa SSG; and Borno’s Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe.

Also present were NNDC Group Managing Director and CEO Shehu Usman Mai-Bornu; Executive Director, Management Services, Abdulkareem Mohammed Sani; and Executive Director, Investment Supervision, Khalil Alhassan Hamzat.