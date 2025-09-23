Your Continued Trial of Suspects by Ordeal Impeding Access to Justice— Police Warns Anambra Communities

The Anambra State Police Command has issued a stern warning against the continued practice of trial by ordeal by communities and individuals in the state.

The command has also described it as a criminal offence under Nigerian law and cautioned that ignorance of the law will not shield offenders from prosecution.

The warning is coming on the heels of cultural practices by some communities, where persons accused of wrongdoing were subjected to very dangerous and painful processes to determine their innocence.

One of such practices, including the forcing of a widow to drink the water used to bath her husband’s corpse, to prove that she had no hand in his death.

Other common practices include forcing suspects to drink poison, dip hands in boiling water, hold dangerous objects, or endure violent tests of survival.

In a statement released on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command noted that while it respects cultural values and traditional practices, it will not condone illegal methods of adjudicating disputes or determining guilt.

“Trial by ordeal, which compels accused persons to undergo painful or dangerous tests to prove innocence or guilt, is illegal, inhuman, criminal and punishable under Nigerian law,” Ikenga stated.

Citing Section 207 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the police stressed that anyone who directs, participates in, or subjects another person to such ordeals is guilty of a felony and liable to imprisonment.

The Command warned that anyone involved in such acts would face the full weight of the law.

“Justice must only be sought and obtained through legal courts of competent jurisdiction, not through harmful traditional practices,” the statement read.

The police urged residents to report incidents of trial by ordeal to the nearest station or through its dedicated hotlines: 07039194332 and 08039334002.

The Anambra PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has pledged to enforce the law without fear or favour, stressing that the dignity, safety, and rights of every citizen remain a top priority.

“The Command will not tolerate any acts capable of undermining the safety and security of the State,” he quoted Orutugu as assuring.