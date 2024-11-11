NPFL: Bendel Insurance Fined 1.7m, Faces Three-point and Three-goal Deduction for Misconduct

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) disciplinary committee has sanctioned Bendel Insurance, an Edo State club, for breaching league regulations by failing to provide adequate security during their match against Kano Pillars on Matchday 11 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Kano Pillars claimed a significant away win with a goal by Rabiu Ali, but the match was marred by Bendel Insurance fans invading the pitch and injuring officials.

The committee’s ruling imposes a three-point and three-goal deduction on Bendel Insurance due to misconduct. Additionally, the club faces a total fine of N2 million, which includes N1 million for insufficient security and N1 million for failing to control supporters. An extra N1 million penalty was levied for actions detrimental to the sport’s reputation.

Bendel Insurance must also pay N750,000 in compensation, with N250,000 allocated to each assaulted official (Adeniyi Adewale, Anuoluwapo Balogun, and Sodiq Sonibare). The club’s next three home games at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be held without spectators.

