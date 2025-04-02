Copa del Rey: Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad to Secure Spot in the Final

Los Blancos reached the Copa del Rey final after a hard-fought semi-final encounter against Real Sociedad, securing victory with a late strike in extra time after full-time ended in a draw.

Madrid had won 1-0 at the Bernabéu Stadium in the first leg and held their opponents to a 4-4 draw in the second leg, resulting in a 5-4 aggregate score in Madrid’s favor.

The match, which was tied 1-1 at halftime, saw five more goals in the second half. Endrick, Jude Bellingham, and Tchouaméni scored for Madrid, while Real Sociedad’s goals came from Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted a hat trick, Ander Barrenetxea, and a costly own goal by David Alaba.

Fortunately for Los Blancos, Antonio Rüdiger scored in the 115th minute of extra time to seal a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Madrid, now set to play in their 41st Copa del Rey final—having won 20 and lost 20—will face the winner of today’s semi-final between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. That tie is also currently level at 4-4 on aggregate.