Corruption Allegation: No Law Enforcement Has Communicated COOUTH VC Over Any Petition – University Management

The management of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOUTH, in Anambra State, says it has not received any formal communication over a petition bordering on alleged contract racketeering and abuse of office filed against the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In the petition signed on their behalf by Mr Joseph Onu, managing consultant at Shield and Sword Consult, and legal practitioners, some university staff members said the vice chancellor did not follow due process in awarding contracts.

Claiming that they have concrete evidence to prove the allegations being leveled against the vice-chancellor, the petitioners said the VC flagrantly abused her office and indulged in financial rascality by splitting and awarding contracts for the 2024 TETFund Project for personal gains.

They also claimed that the staff biometric capturing was awarded to cronies in total disregard for conflict of interest to a company that had been inactive for decades and that the vice chancellor and her family members initiated the facelift of the University Gate House, Igbariam Campus, without input from the University’s Director of Physical Planning and valuation by the Council as required by law.

However, in a chat with a TNC correspondent on Monday, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Harrison Madubueze, revealed that no law enforcement agency has requested the Vice Chancellor’s response regarding any petition.

Curious, He noted that a petition that has not elicited any official inquiry has resulted in a media trial.

He said this exposes the mindset of the petition purveyors, who were trying to malign the VC’s image.

According to him, the petitioners are out to tarnish the image of the Vice Chancellor as the race for the substantive Vice Chancellorship position intensifies.

“These are people who feel that the Vice Chancellor is having an edge over them, due to the transformative leadership she is bringing to bear in the administration of the university.

“How can someone say that someone is coming to the university every week to cart away huge amounts of money in ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags?

“These are all lies and fabrications, and until any of the law enforcement agencies communicate with the VC, she is focused on bringing about the desired change in the university,” Madubueze said.

The COOUTH spokesperson said that since being appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University on December 5, 2023, Professor Omenugha has spearheaded transformative changes across various facets of the University, including its values, infrastructure, research, curriculum, and standing, including community engagement.

“These changes have brought to an end the days of unchecked privilege by certain vested interests accustomed to exploiting the University for private ends without respect for constraints or guardrails. Those days are gone and will not return.

“The university community and members of the public should be rest assured that these unfounded allegations and the accompanying cacophony will not deter the Ag. Vice-Chancellor from her passionate and transformative service to our Students, their families, host communities, State and our Country,” he concluded.

