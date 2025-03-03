FA Cup: Calvin Bassey scores as Fulham eliminate Manchester United from the tournament

Fulham have eliminated Manchester United following an intense 120 minutes that ended in a penalty shootout after both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey gave Fulham hope with his last-minute goal in the first half, which they held until the 71st minute when Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes helped his team level.

The game, which extended into 20 minutes of extra time for a total of 120 minutes of play, saw Manchester United eliminated.

In the penalty shootout, Manchester United’s first three kickers—Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Casemiro—had all scored, but they were let down when Victor Lindelöf and Joshua Zirkzee missed their kicks, while all of Fulham’s players converted theirs.