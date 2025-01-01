Apple TV+ Offers Free Streaming This Weekend

Apple

Apple TV+ will be available for free from January 3 to 5, giving everyone the chance to watch its popular shows.

This is the first time the streaming service has opened up its content to non-subscribers.

Among the featured titles are “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” and “Shrinking.” The move follows recent hints that Apple was planning such a promotion.

The timing is notable, especially as “Severance” prepares to launch its second season on January 17.

Apple hopes this free access will encourage viewers to subscribe once they experience its library.

To access Apple TV+ for free, users only need an Apple ID, and the service is available on any device where Apple TV+ can be streamed.

Normally priced at $9.99 per month, the service allows up to six people in a Family Sharing group to watch.

