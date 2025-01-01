WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Phones Starting January 2025

As 2025 begins, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with certain older smartphones, marking a significant change for users with outdated devices.

Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will stop supporting Android devices running versions older than Android KitKat, which includes some of the most popular smartphones from several years ago.

The move is part of WhatsApp’s regular updates to ensure the app stays secure and works seamlessly with newer devices.

Devices affected by this change will include models from Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony. Popular phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, and Galaxy S4 Mini, along with Motorola’s Moto G (1st Gen) and Razr HD, will no longer be able to access the messaging app once the update is implemented.

For users who have phones running Android KitKat but can still update their operating system to a newer version, WhatsApp will remain functional, as long as the update is installed.

However, phones that cannot be upgraded to newer versions of Android will lose access to WhatsApp completely.

iPhone users will also face similar changes later in 2025. Starting May 5, WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 15.1.

This includes models such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which can only be updated to iOS 12.5.7.

Although some iPhone users will be able to update their devices to a supported version, others will need to upgrade to a newer phone to continue using WhatsApp.

These changes will affect both regular WhatsApp users and WhatsApp Business users. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has explained that these updates are essential for keeping the app secure and ensuring it works smoothly on modern phones.

As technology advances, older devices are no longer able to meet the security and functionality demands of new applications, prompting these necessary updates.

Users with older phones are encouraged to check for available system updates or consider upgrading to a newer model if they want to continue using WhatsApp without interruptions.

