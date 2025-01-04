Apple to Resolve Siri Privacy Dispute with $95 Million Settlement

Apple has agreed to settle a five-year legal dispute with a $95 million payout over allegations involving Siri, its voice assistant.

The case accused the tech company of recording users’ private conversations without consent and sharing the data with advertisers.

While denying wrongdoing, Apple chose to settle the case, which is now awaiting approval from a federal judge.

If approved, individuals who used Siri-enabled devices between 2014 and 2023 could claim up to $20 per device.

This settlement represents a small fraction of Apple’s earnings, given its massive $93.74 billion annual profit.

Meanwhile, a related case against Google’s Voice Assistant is still under review in California.

