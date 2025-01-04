How does Nigeria benefit from its youthful population?

The Independent Newspaper’s January 1st, 2025 edition reports a staggering figure: the National Population Commission (NPC) registered over 10 million children under the age of 5 in just three months. This number encompasses both children registered at birth and those issued certificates later.

However, this figure may be alarming only at face value, as it likely underrepresents the true number of births. Many children born outside government hospitals and primary healthcare centers may have gone unregistered, compromising the reliability of national birth rate data.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria’s annual birth rate stands at approximately 7 million births per year. The country’s high total fertility rate averages 4.57 children per woman. While Nigeria has made significant strides in birth registration, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the NPC and UNICEF, only 43% of births are registered, leaving millions of children without formal identification.

This discrepancy confirms suspicions that annual birth rate figures may be grossly underreported. Nigeria’s rapid population growth, juxtaposed with economic challenges, high insecurity, unemployment, and immigration, raises important questions about the gains and losses associated with this trend.

Nigeria’s population growth rate is approximately 2.55% annually, with an estimated 218.5 million people as of 2023. The country’s population has been increasing rapidly over the past five decades due to high birth rates, with a total fertility rate of 4.57 children per woman.

Nigeria’s rapid population growth is expected to continue, with projections indicating that the population will reach 546 million by 2100.

Several countries have reaped numerous benefits from having large populations. China, for instance, has leveraged its vast population to become a major global economic powerhouse. The country’s enormous labor force has attracted foreign investment, driven its manufacturing industry, and fueled economic growth through a massive domestic market.

India is another example of a country benefiting from its large population. The growing middle class is driving consumer demand, attracting businesses, and providing a potential demographic dividend. With a relatively young population, India has a large workforce that can support economic development.

The United States is also a prime example of a country harnessing the power of its large and diverse population. The country’s cultural diversity has been cited as a significant strength, fostering creativity and dynamism in various fields such as technology, entertainment, and finance.

A large population can have several positive impacts on a country. Economic growth is one of the primary benefits, as a larger labor force can drive productivity and consumption. Innovation is another advantage, as a diverse population brings together different perspectives and ideas, leading to creativity in various fields. Furthermore, countries with large populations often have a strong cultural influence globally through media, entertainment, cuisine, and other cultural exports.

However, there are also challenges associated with a large population. One of the primary concerns is resource strain, as a large population can put pressure on resources such as water, food, and energy, leading to environmental degradation and sustainability issues. Additionally, providing services such as healthcare, education, and transportation to a large population can be challenging and require significant investment in infrastructure.

Whenever concerns are raised about Nigeria’s rapid population growth, countries like China, India, and the USA are often cited as examples of nations that have benefited from large populations. Despite the perceived gains, these countries have implemented various measures to control population explosion. China, for instance, introduced a one-child policy in 1979, which was later relaxed to a two-child policy in 2016 and further relaxed in 2021 to allow couples to have up to three children.

In contrast, India has focused on voluntary family planning programs and initiatives to promote education and awareness about population control. The USA, on the other hand, relies on access to contraception, sex education, and healthcare services to help individuals make informed decisions about family planning. These countries recognize the importance of managing population growth for sustainable development, but their approaches vary based on their social, cultural, and political contexts.

The question remains, how is Nigeria benefiting from its young population amidst rising immigration (japa), unemployment, and poverty rates?

Furthermore, does the country plan to gain from its young population while continuously shifting the national policy retirement age to favor the aging population? It is concerning that Nigeria has not reaped the benefits of its large population, particularly when considering the link between poverty, inequality, and family size or population.

As Nigeria’s population continues to grow, it is essential to address the challenges associated with rapid population growth. The country must find ways to provide opportunities for its young population, address rising unemployment and poverty rates, and balance the needs of its aging population. By doing so, Nigeria can harness the potential of its large population and work towards sustainable development.

