Apple To Increase iPhone prices

Tech giant, Apple is planning to increase the prices of the next iPhones set to launch this autumn.

The tech company is trying to avoid linking the price jump directly to the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, according to sources close to the matter.

Instead, Apple is exploring other reasons to explain the upcoming price changes.

One possible reason could be the new features and design updates expected in the new models.

Though the company has not confirmed anything officially, sources from the supply chain believe the upgrades will play a role in justifying the higher prices.

Tariffs are expected to cost Apple around $900 million in the third quarter of the year.

To reduce the effect of these extra costs, Apple has shifted more of its iPhone production from China to India.

Despite this move, the impact of the trade conflict still hangs over the company’s pricing strategy.

Meanwhile, the temporary truce between the U.S. and China gives both countries a 90-day window to settle their trade disagreements.

The U.S. government also recently introduced tariff waivers for several tech products, including smartphones, laptops, and other electronics.

However, a 20% duty on many Chinese goods is still in place.