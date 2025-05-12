AAC and TIB Accuse Bauchi Government of Exploiting Job Seekers and Neglecting Education

The African Action Congress (AAC) and the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement have criticized the Bauchi State Government for charging unemployed youths a N500 fee to apply for civil service jobs.

In a joint statement released on Sunday May 11, AAC Bauchi Chairman, Amb. Umar Y. Abubakar, and TIB Coordinator, Comrade Nazif Nuhu, described the fee as unfair and insensitive, especially during tough economic times.

“We strongly condemn the Bauchi State Government’s decision to charge N500 for civil service job applications. This is not just exploitative, it’s deeply discouraging,” the statement said.

They argued that the recruitment process had turned into a money-making scheme rather than a way to help citizens, calling it a betrayal of the government’s duty to support its people.

“Recruitment should be about empowering citizens, not draining their already limited resources,” they added.

Both groups demanded that the government refund all the money collected from applicants.

In addition to criticizing the job application fee, AAC and TIB also raised concerns about the poor condition of public schools in the state.

They highlighted problems such as leaking roofs, overcrowded classrooms, and a shortage of teaching materials.

They also pointed out that Bauchi has consistently ranked among states with the highest number of out-of-school children since 2019, urging immediate action to fix the education system.

“We urge the Bauchi State Government to focus on improving education by rebuilding schools, training teachers, and providing a better learning environment,” the statement concluded.