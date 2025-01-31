Apple Expands AI Language Support in April

Apple’s AI system, Apple Intelligence, will soon support more languages.

Starting in April, it will be available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese. English versions will also be adapted for India and Singapore.

CEO Tim Cook shared this update during the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call. Initially, Apple Intelligence only supported U.S. English.

In December, an update added localized English versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K.

Apple has not yet announced when its AI suite will be available in the European Union or Mainland China.

Meanwhile, an improved version of Siri, which can understand on-screen content, is expected to launch in the coming months.