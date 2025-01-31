Police Act Was Amended To Allow Kayode Egbetokun Complete Four-Year Term -Justice Minister

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has averred that the continuous stay in office of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is legal and lawful.

In a statement, the AGF clarified that the appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from 31st day of October, 2023 would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on 4th day of September, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years. This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including 31st day of October, 2027 in order to complete the four year tenure granted to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023.

“This advisory is necessary for the guidance of the general public”.

